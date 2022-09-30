Mathura temple: Court dismisses suit as petitioners’ counsel fails to turn up

Mathura: A court here dismissed one of the several suits filed over the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute as the petitioners’ counsel did not turn up for hearing on Friday.

Several petitions filed in Mathura courts are seeking the shifting of the mosque, which according to petitioners has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The suit dismissed by the court of Additional District Judge Sanjai Chaudhary was filed by advocate Shailendra Singh and nine others.

Also Read Plea filed in Mathura for removal of another mosque belonging to Mughal era

District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said the court passed the order as the petitioners’ counsel was not present at the time of hearing. The counsel had sought adjournment citing health condition.

Earlier, the counsel representing the mosque committee argued that the petitioners were not only seeking repeated adjournments but on Friday they preferred to remain unrepresented.

The court on September 12 had imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the Hindu petitioners for seeking an adjournment.

The Hindu side was given one more opportunity to present the case but they remained unrepresented.