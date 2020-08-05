Matilde Fidalgo leaves Manchester City to join S.L Benfica

Posted By Neha Last Updated: 5th August 2020 10:51 pm IST
Matilde Fidalgo

Manchester: Manchester City have announced that Matilde Fidalgo has left the club, making a move to S.L Benfica.

“Manchester City Football Club can confirm defender Matilde Fidalgo has joined S.L Benfica,” the club said in a statement.

The Portuguese international joined Manchester City in May 2019 from SC Braga. In the 2019/20 season, she made five appearances in all competitions.

“All associated with Manchester City would like to thank Matilde for her efforts during her time at the Club and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” Manchester City’s statement read.

Source: ANI
Categories
Sports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close