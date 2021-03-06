Matteo Pellicone wrestling: Sarita bags silver in 57kg

Rome, March 6 : Asian champion Sarita Mor settled for silver in the women’s 57kg category of the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series wrestling after going down to Giullia Rodrigues of Brazil 2-4 in the final here.

India’s Anshu missed bronze after Italian Rancesca Indelicato defeated her in the semi-finals in the 57kg category (via an injury rule).

Sarita, 25, clinched the 59kg gold at the Asian Championship in Delhi last year. She is a seven-time national champion.

In the men’s category, Kuldeep Malik won bronze in the Greco-Roman 72kg category, after going down to Chingiz Labazanov of Russia 0-10.

In the 130kg Greco-Roman semi-finals, Naveen defeated Stepan David of Czech Republic to clinch bronze.

In the 63kg category, Neeraj beat Samuel Jones of the USA 6-4 to bag bronze.

Overall, the Indian Greco-Roman team finished fifth with 82 points.

Russia finished on top with 175 points, followed by Hungary (145), Turkey (136), and Kazakhstan (134 points).

