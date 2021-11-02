MAUD secretary visits Mir Alam Tank to supervise progress

By News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 2nd November 2021 7:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Garbage piles on Mir Alam Tank road
Garbage gets piling up from three days at Mir Alam Tank, residents in the vicinity complained.

Hyderabad: The special chief secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department Arvind Kumar today visited Mir Alam Tank.

The tank has witnessed gross negligence with people throwing heaps of garbage which resulted in the accumulation of debris. The presence of heavy boulders also exponentially increased.

Arvind Kumar was accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) additional commissioner -sanitation wing Santosh Badavath, zonal commissioner of Charminar, Ashok Samrat, deputy commissioner of Charminar, Surya Kumar and other officials.

MS Education Academy

He tweeted a bund for 80 per cent stretch of six kilometres is ready and cleaning work is ongoing. He stated that the fountain will be ready by December this year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button