MAUD secretary visits Mir Alam Tank to supervise progress

Hyderabad: The special chief secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department Arvind Kumar today visited Mir Alam Tank.
The tank has witnessed gross negligence with people throwing heaps of garbage which resulted in the accumulation of debris. The presence of heavy boulders also exponentially increased.
Arvind Kumar was accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) additional commissioner -sanitation wing Santosh Badavath, zonal commissioner of Charminar, Ashok Samrat, deputy commissioner of Charminar, Surya Kumar and other officials.
He tweeted a bund for 80 per cent stretch of six kilometres is ready and cleaning work is ongoing. He stated that the fountain will be ready by December this year.