MAUD secretary visits Mir Alam Tank to supervise progress

Hyderabad: The special chief secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department Arvind Kumar today visited Mir Alam Tank.

The tank has witnessed gross negligence with people throwing heaps of garbage which resulted in the accumulation of debris. The presence of heavy boulders also exponentially increased.

Arvind Kumar was accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) additional commissioner -sanitation wing Santosh Badavath, zonal commissioner of Charminar, Ashok Samrat, deputy commissioner of Charminar, Surya Kumar and other officials.

Visited MirAlam Tank today alongwith @ZC_Charminar & administrator @QQSUDA_AD & other officials.

Bund for 80% stretch of 6 kms is ready & cleaning work on.

Fountain will be ready by December

On fast track now @KTRTRS @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/Axb6ToIaxL — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) November 2, 2021

