Maujpur: Stone-pelting again in less than 24 hr, shot fired

NEW DELHI: Tension prevailed in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon as another bout of stone-pelting between pro- and anti-CAA groups was reported, with people running helter-skelter even as police conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control.

The latest incident of stone-pelting came after eyewitnesses earlier said that there was stone-pelting from the crematorium side in the area.

According to reports, the Head Constable named Ratan Lal died after sustaining injuries during stone pelting in North East Delhi.

In the wake of the violent protests, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to maintain law and order situation in Delhi.

Delhi CM: Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace&harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG&Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order & ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. pic.twitter.com/D4j7vV9XvI — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Protests and rallies by anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups rocked the area on Sunday, with pro-CAA groups rallying at the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protesters held the fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas.

The people have questioned the role of police, alleging it remained a mute spectator to the clashes and did nothing to check the violence.

As part of the security measure, the entrance and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station were closed.

According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.