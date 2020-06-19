Maulana Ghousavi Shah asks Muslims to boycott News 18

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: June 19, 2020, 7:12 pm IST
Ghousavi Shah

Hyderabad: President all India Muslim conference Maulana Ghousavi in a statement said that it is unfortunate that the communal minded Amish Devgan, during a TV debate in the presence of Muslim brothers on News 18 channel, disrespected Sultan ul Hind Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, which is intolerable.

He urged Muslims to boycott News 18 TV channel. They should neither watch the channel not participate in its TV debates, he said.

Maulana said complaints must be lodged against Amish Devgan from all quarters so that such incidents are not repeated. He appealed `Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against Amish Devgan as prime minister offers sheath at Dargah Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti through Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

A case has been registered against Amish Devgan for making an objectionable remark against Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during a show that was aired on 16th June. Devgan referred Saint Chishti as Lootera Chishti.

In Hyderabad too, complaint has been lodged against the Devgan in Bahadurpura Police Station. He was also vehemently slammed by the netizens. 

Later Devgan tendered an apology saying that it was an inadvertent mistake. He tweeted: “In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error”

Source: Siasat news
Categories
HyderabadNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close