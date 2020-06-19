Maulana Ghousavi Shah asks Muslims to boycott News 18

Hyderabad: President all India Muslim conference Maulana Ghousavi in a statement said that it is unfortunate that the communal minded Amish Devgan, during a TV debate in the presence of Muslim brothers on News 18 channel, disrespected Sultan ul Hind Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, which is intolerable.

He urged Muslims to boycott News 18 TV channel. They should neither watch the channel not participate in its TV debates, he said.

Maulana said complaints must be lodged against Amish Devgan from all quarters so that such incidents are not repeated. He appealed `Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against Amish Devgan as prime minister offers sheath at Dargah Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti through Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

A case has been registered against Amish Devgan for making an objectionable remark against Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during a show that was aired on 16th June. Devgan referred Saint Chishti as Lootera Chishti.

In Hyderabad too, complaint has been lodged against the Devgan in Bahadurpura Police Station. He was also vehemently slammed by the netizens.

Later Devgan tendered an apology saying that it was an inadvertent mistake. He tweeted: “In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error”

Source: Siasat news