Maulana Jafar Pasha criticizes KCR for razing two Mosques

By SM Bilal Last Updated: 18th July 2020 12:26 am IST
Maulana Md Husamuddin Sani @ jafar Pasha ddressing Media persons condemning demolition of two religious structures in the premises of old secretariat building and demanding their reconstruction. PICS : STYLE PHOTO SERVICE

Hyderabad: Leading Muslim cleric of Hyderabad Maulana Jafar Pasha on Friday lashed out Government’s action for razing Mosques during the Secretariat demolition work.

Maulana Jafar Pasha, Ameer (President) of Amarat-E-Millat-E-Islamia Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who is the son of late Muslim cleric Maulana Aqeel Husami on Friday addressing a press conference told that the double standard of Chief Minister KCR is highly deplorable since he claims Government of being minority welfare oriented but on the other hand places of worships are being demolished under his rule.

He demanded that the Government to immediately re-build the demolished places of worship on the same place, Jafar Pasha told that the Government shall entrust the responsibility to Chief Secretary to accompany a group of Ulemas (Religious leaders) to the Secretariat premises for inspection of two Masjids and also to identify the places where the worship place is going to be re-built. Irrespective of constructing the new Secretariat building, the two Masjids shall be immediately re-built at earliest.

He told that the whole Muslim community wonders why the Government had held the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao whose history is well known among the community. Jafar Pasha alleged that “Chief Minister is the disciple of former PM Narasimha Rao hence he is glorifying his personality, but its hurting the sentiments of the community: said Maulana Jafar Pasha.

Maulana Jafar Pasha also demanded the Government to ensure treatment to every corona patient and to effectively check the black marketing of the COVD-19 treatment drugs.

