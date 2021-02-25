Maulana Khalid Rahmani is afflicted with coronavirus in Dubai; family requests for prayers

Hyderabad: All India Muslim Personal Law Board Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by his family.

According to his son Mufti Omar Abedeen Qasmi, the Maulana, who is in his early sixties, was diagnosed with COVID–19 a week ago during a visit to Dubai. He has also shown signs of pneumonia, and occasionally displayed difficulty in breathing which is causing weakness.

For the past few days, the Maulana was being treated at home. But on Thursday, on the doctor’s recommendations, he is likely to be admitted to N M C Speciality Hospital in the West Asian emirate.

The Maulana’s family has requested duas for the recovery of the scholar.

Maulana Rahmani has worked tirelessly for the sustenance of Islamic values in the country. He has been a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board since its inception in 1972.

He is also the founder of Al Mahad al Aali al Islami, an Islamic seminary, which has been at the forefront of producing scholars of Islam. The Mahad is involved in grooming its students and also of other organisations associated with it in the Islamic theology. Training in English language, among other initiatives, is a part of the Maulana’s vision.

Maulana Rahmani is the author of several books, including a biography of Prophet Muhammad (SAWS), and on other subjects dealing with fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence). He has been a vocal critic of the Centre’s triple talaq bill, which is now a law.