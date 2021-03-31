Maulana Mohammad Waheeduddin Nizami passes away in car accident

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 31st March 2021 10:57 am IST
Maulana Mohammad Waheeduddin Nizami

Hyderabad: Maulana Muhammad Waheeduddin Anwari Naksbandi died in a car accident on Tuesday at around 10 am on 30th March. He was 50-year-old.

Waheeduddin, a scholar of Jamia Nizamia, was rendering his services in the computer department to Siasat Urdu Daily. He was also working in the computer department in the Jamia Nizamia.        

His funeral prayer was offered at the Jama Masjid of Shadnagar after the Maghrib prayers on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at the adjoining graveyard.

He met with an accident while returning home after completing his work in the Siasat Office on Monday. He was rushed to Asra hospital where doctors said that there is a blood clot in his brain nerves.          

He is survived by his wife,a son and a daughter.

