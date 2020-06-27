Maulana Mohammed Naseeruddin passes away

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: June 27, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Maulana Naseeruddin

Hyderabad: Maulana Mohammed Naseeruddin President Wahdat-e-Islami passed away. He was not well for few days and was undergoing treatment at home.

Maulana Mohammed Naseeruddin was a renowned cleric and Khateeb of Hyderabad. He was very outspoken and dedicated his life for the community. He didn’t hesitate to raise voice for truth. His three sons were put in Gujarat jails for years. His life was full of challenges. Maulana spent more than five years in Gujarat jail. He memorized Quran while being in jail. His three sons were put in Gujarat jails for years.

The Gujarat police had arrested him in November 2004 in Hyderabad for his alleged inflammatory speeches. However, he was acquitted of all terror charges on January 12, 2010.

Funeral prayer will be performed today at 2 pm at Eidgah Ujale Shah Saheb and he will be laid to rest in the abutting graveyard.

