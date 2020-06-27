Maulana Naseeruddin’s funeral performed in Sayeedabad

By SM Bilal Updated: June 27, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Eminent Muslim, Social and religious leader Maulana Mohammed Naseeruddin passed away this morning after a brief illness in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. His Namaza-e Janaza was offered at Eid Gah Ujala shah akbar bagh at afternoon, thousands of people paid their tear full farewell to the departed leader who was known for his social work, reformist activities and reverted for his truthfulness and boldness. Pic:Style Photo service.

Hyderabad: Funeral prayers of Maulana Mohammed Naseeruddin was performed at Sayeedabad Ujale-Shah Eid Gah grounds and the burial (Tadfeen) was carried out at the abutting graveyard.

Scores of public and his followers joined the funeral prayers and two of his sons Muqeemuddin Yasir and Baleeghuddin Jaber have led the funeral.The police have made elaborate arrangements in the area.

Bosch pump mechanic by profession, 70 year old Maulana Naseeruddin was an active member of Jamaat-E-Islami and after quitting the organization he formed Tahreek-Tahafuz-E-Shuayar-E-Islam (TTSI). He is also one of the founder of Islamic institution (Madrassa) Jamiat-ul-Banaat in Saidabad.

