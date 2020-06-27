Maulana Naseeruddin’s funeral performed in Sayeedabad

Hyderabad: Funeral prayers of Maulana Mohammed Naseeruddin was performed at Sayeedabad Ujale-Shah Eid Gah grounds and the burial (Tadfeen) was carried out at the abutting graveyard.

Scores of public and his followers joined the funeral prayers and two of his sons Muqeemuddin Yasir and Baleeghuddin Jaber have led the funeral.The police have made elaborate arrangements in the area.

Bosch pump mechanic by profession, 70 year old Maulana Naseeruddin was an active member of Jamaat-E-Islami and after quitting the organization he formed Tahreek-Tahafuz-E-Shuayar-E-Islam (TTSI). He is also one of the founder of Islamic institution (Madrassa) Jamiat-ul-Banaat in Saidabad.