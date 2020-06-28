Maulana Naseeruddin’s sons booked for performing funeral

Hyderabad: Saidabad police have booked a case against two sons of Maulana Naseeruddin for allegedly violating the Government guidelines in performing funeral. Police claim that the cleric had died with COVID-19.

According to the sources, Muqeemuddin Yasir and Baleeguddin Jaber sons of Maulana along with Sheikh Saifullah Khaled (Son-in-Law) have performed the funeral at Eid Gah Ujale Shah and carried out burial at a nearby graveyard in Sayeedabad which is contrary to the Government orders promulgated in view of Covid-2019 virus.

FIR says that, the police have secured a report of private laboratory which claimed of Maulana contracting COVID-19, they advised the family members not to conduct such program as there is likely hood spread of COVID-19 Virus infection among the public gathering and also violation of the Government orders promulgated in view of Covid-2019 virus. The police also allege that the funeral was carried out without maintaining social distance and endangering public life.

The family members of Maulana were booked under IPC sections 269(Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).