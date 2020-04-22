Maulana Saad appeals to corona survivors to donate blood plasma

New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi during corona crisis, has appealed to Muslims in particular and Tablighis in particular who recovered from coronavirus to donate their plasma to sick persons, because Prophet Mohammed (peace and blessings be upon him) has taught us to shower every living being with love and compassion which brings rewards from Allah.

Appeal

In a letter addressed to the Muslim brothers, Maulana Saad wrote: “ It’s my humble request to all Muslims and especially da’wah workers who receive this message, to come forward and show this act of kindness to humanity, and help the society and government by donating blood plasma to a sick person only for the sake of Allah’s pleasure.”

He also released an audio message for Muslim brothers.

Majority of Tablighis either tested negative or cured

Maulana Saad claimed that by the grace of Allah most of the da’wah brothers who were quarantined didn’t have any infection and they tested negative for COVID. Even from amongst the ones who tested positive for the disease, Alhamdulillah, a majority of them have now undergone treatment and are now cured.

Maulana Saad still under quarantine

Also Read Maulana Saad clears air in 1st interview after Tablighi incident

He informed that he and a few others are still under quarantine.

Follow sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)

Urging those who recovered from illness to donate plasma, Maulana Saad said “It is required that such people who are now cured of this disease should donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment.” He urged Muslims to follow the sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (peace and blessings be upon him).

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.