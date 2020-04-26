Maulana Saad tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who is in home quarantine, has tested negative for coronavirus in a test done in a private lab, sources said on Sunday.

The head of the Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz was in the centre of controversy over holding the global congregation amid the coronavirus crisis and is being investigated in cases lodged against him under various sections, including by the Enforcement Directorate.

Cooperating with police: Lawyer

But his lawyer Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi said that they were cooperating with the police and the investigative agencies have not asked the Maulana to join investigations.

Maulana Saad, in his interview with IANS, had said: “I am not sure whether this can be called a conspiracy. There has been more than one instance in the past where a person has been put to trial and proclaimed guilty by the media, only to be exonerated later by the courts after appreciating the correct and relevant facts.”

Maulana Saad appeals to corona survivors to donate blood plasma

The Markaz chief said that they believed in the judicial system of the country and the truth shall prevail.

Maulana Saad has asked his followers, who tested positive for coronavirus and have recovered, to donate their plasma for the treatment of other Covid-19 patients.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.