Maulana Sajjad Nomani sends defamatory notice to media houses

New Delhi: Demanding immediate withdrawal of defamatory videos portraying him as Tablighi Jamat’s Chief Maulana Saad, renowned Muslim Scholar, Maulana Sajjad Nomani has sent legal notices to media houses.

The notice says:

“The video has incorrectly and maliciously portrayed Maulana Nomani as Maulana Saad who is the chief of the Markaz, with a deliberate intention to malign the image of Maulana Nomani which is yet another example of oblivious and incorrect reporting.”

“Had the facts been examined with an independent mind, it would have been clear that Maulan Nomani was nowhere connected with the affairs and management of the Markaz. He has been portrayed as the villain of the entire incident which might or might not have transpired at the Markaz”

The notice further alleges the media houses of having conspired together for the commission of offences punishable under

Section 153A IPC-Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Section 120-B IPC-Criminal Conspiracy

Section 34 IPC-Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention

Maulana Nomani has claimed:

1. Damages of Ten Crore Rupees for commission of Criminal Defamation under section 499 of IPC

2. An unconditional apology in writing.

AIMPLB

Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani is a renowned Muslim Scholar and a former spokesperson and member of the working Committee of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Maulana Nomani had given a speech on “What Islam says about pandemic”

