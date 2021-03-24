Maulana Tariq Jameel awarded Pride of Performance award

Islamabad: Famous Islamic scholar of Pakistan, Maulana Tariq Jameel has been awarded Pride of Performance award on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Other personalities who received the award are Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar.

Pakistan Day, Pride of Performance award

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution is also called Pakistan Resolution. It was passed on March 23, 1940.

It is the highest literary award bestowed by Pakistan to recognize people who have made contributions in the fields of literature, art, sports, science and education.

Who is Maulana Tariq Jameel?

Maulana Tariq Jameel is a Pakistani Islamic television preacher, religious writer and scholar.

He is also a member of the Tablighi Jamaat.