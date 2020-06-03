Maulana Tariq Jameel slips on floor, bleeds profusely

Lahore: Renowned religious speaker of Pakistan, Maulana Tariq Jameel got seriously hurt after he slipped on the floor at his home here on Sunday. He is said to have received injuries on his face and leg and he bled profusely.

Urdu Point with reference to the circle close to him stated that Maulana Jameel suffered huge loss of blood due to injury.

Maulana Imran Bashir, one of his students, tweeted on Monday that he talked to Maulana on phone. He bled for 2 hours after the fall. And he is seriously ill. He appealed Muslim world to pray for Maulana’s recovery.

استاد جی مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب سے ابھی فون پر بات چیت ہوئی، گرنے کی وجہ سے 2گھنٹے تک خون بہا، استاد جی کی طبعیت انتہائی ناساز ہے

عالم اسلام سے خصوصی دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے

حضرت کا سایہ امت کا سرمایہ ہے، اللہ تعالی مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب کا سایہ ہم سب پر سلامت رکھے

آمین یارب العالمین! — Maulana Imran Bashir (@imranbashir789) June 1, 2020

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Maulana Tariq Jameel said that he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to his supporters for their prayers. He informed that he fell due to low blood pressure at his residence. He requested his followers to continue prayers for his complete recovery and good health.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله

دو روز قبل بلڈ پریشر کم ھونے کے سبب گرنے سے چوٹ آئی تھی،آپ سب بہن بھائیوں کی دعا سے ٹھیک ھوں،صحت کاملہ کیلئے آپ تمام سے دعاوں کی درخواست ھے۔#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) June 2, 2020

