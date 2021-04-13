Maulana Wahiduddin Khan hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Khan, 96, is in serious condition and is in ICU.

The scholar’s son Zafarul Islam Khan (former Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission) took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared the news about Khan’s health and requested everyone to pray for his recovery.

He wrote, “The great scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan is admitted in serious condition in Apollo Hospital Sarita Vihar late last night. Tested Covid+. In ICU. Please pray for his quick recovery.”

Khan first shot to the limelight when he gave a clarion call to Muslims to relinquish claims over the disputed Babri Masjid site, one of the first community leaders to do so.

He also established Centre for Peace and Spirituality (CPS) in 2001 to promote and reinforce the culture of peace. The website of the organisation says the Khan was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh in 1925.

Khan has received the Demiurgus Peace International Award, under the patronage of the former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev; India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in January 2000. The National Citizens’ Award, presented by Mother Teresa and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (2009) were also presented to him. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in January 2021.

The 96-year-old Maulana is widely respected for his commentary of the Quran, besides his enlightened views on much-debated subjects such as women’s rights on Islam, instant triple talaq, jehad, terrorism and family planning.