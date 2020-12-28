‘Maut daal diye’: Siraj, fielding coach R Sridhar engage in fun Hyderabadi interview at Melbourne

Hyderabad: Little things make Hyderabadis happy, is a fact. Be it a cup of chai, or watching someone speak ‘Dakhni’, it is only the small moments. Similarly, when ‘apna’ Hyderabadi Mohammed Siraj was caught speaking our own dialect with a fellow Hyderabadi R Sridhar, everyone went head over heels with the fast bowler all over again.

Siraj on Saturday made his test debut in the boxer day test match with Australia at Melbourne. On Day 2, Siraj engaged in a candid chat with Team India fielding coach R Sridhar at Melbourne stadium. The duo had a candid chat where the coach lauded the Hyderabad speedster for his whole-hearted efforts. And what grabbed our attention is their ‘typical Hyderabadi language’.

The interview began with Sridhar saying, “Aaj shaam mein mere saath hain Mohammed Siraj joh hamara Hyderabad ke ek dam ustad fast bowler pehle Test match MCG Boxing Day Test mei. VVS Laxman ke baad tum pehle Hyderbadi ho jo Hyderabad mein paida hua aur India ko debut kiya. Aap ka aaj kya maholl thaa aur kya lagrah thaa? (Today we have Hyderabad ustad and Hyderabad fast bowler. That too on Boxing Day at MCG. After Laxman you are the born and brought up in Hyderabad to make debut for India. How is the atmosphere and how are you feeling?)”

To which Siraj replied saying, “Mero Ko tho bahut hi acha lag rah thaa. Jaise ground mein utra aur jaise cap milee debut mein matlab sabse life mein bada achievement tha. Aur jaise mein ground mein utra, lunch tak ball nahi milee aur jaise drinks hua uske baad bowlers ne bahut acha kiye aur mere koh bhi Ajju bhai mujhse baat kar ke confident deh rahe the ke acha laaga aur mere baaju mein Jesse bhai the confident deh reh the. (I am feeling very happy. As soon as I entered the ground and when I made my debut it was my life’s biggest achievement. I entered the ground but I didn’t get bowling till lunch. The bowlers bowled beautifully. Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) gave me confident and so was Jesse)”.

“Maza aagya aapko ground me dekh kr, ekdam maut daal diye miya,” Sridhar was quoted as saying during the chat.

Siraj responded, saying, “Maut daal diye bhai.”

Watch Mohammed Siraj’s full interview in Hyderabadi dialect: