Maverick Vinales claims pole position for Austrian Moto GP

Spielberg (Austria), Aug 15 : For the first time since the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, Maverick Vinales of Yamaha will line-up on pole position in MotoGP after coming out on top in a sensational Q2 session on Saturday at the World Austrian Grand Prix.

A 1:23.450 saw the Spaniard beat Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) by 0.068, with Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) 0.087 off as the entire top 12 were covered by half a second.

Andrea Dovizioso, who is fourth the overall standings, will start in fourth place in Spielberg after finishing just 0.156 from pole on Saturday. Ducati has already announced that Dovizioso will leave the side at the end of the campaign.

Vinales set the early pace with a 1:23.892s, and tussled with Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo for the top spot. The former initially edged ahead but his efforts was cancelled off due to track limits violations dropping him to third and Quartararo to provisional first.

Vinales, however, managed to brush this off and re-established himself at the top.

Source: IANS

