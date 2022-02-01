Max temperature settles at 20.8 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital settled at 20.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday, a notch below the normal, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at seven degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Fog in the air in various parts of the city also hit visibility in the morning.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 97 per cent, according to the IMD.

On Monday morning too, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature had stood at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 20.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weatherman had forecast mainly clear sky later in the day. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category late evening, data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.