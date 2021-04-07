Maximum orders for online grocery placed on Tuesday, Wednesday: survey

Hyderabad: A survey conducted by an e-grocery company revealed that maximum shopping for online groceries in the city is done on Tuesday and Wednesdays in the week. The report also revealed that 60% of orders by consumers are made towards the evening.

The trend report by Fresh to Home (FTH) daily, conducted the survey in Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore. It revealed that people liked to shop for groceries more often on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and that 54% of them are women and 46% are men.

FTH Daily is a subscription-based e-grocery app with its services spread across Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The survey report by FTH also stated that there is variation in the usual patterns of ordering fruits and vegetables over the weekend. The survey also said that additionally the ‘no delivery charges’ feature of FTH Daily has enabled the customers to place orders on daily basis and enjoy the maximum value. It has successfully changed ‘urban India to consume fresh’, claimed FTH in a press release on Wednesday.

The survey hinted at an average total spending of Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 per wallet made by customers while the average expenditure on milk purchasers was around Rs.3000 per month. The Fresh to Home survey also revealed that they had almost 10 lakh orders per month across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.