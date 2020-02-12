menu
13 Feb 2020, Thu
Maya loses power in her house due to unpaid bill

Posted by shameen Published: February 12, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Maya loses power in her house due to unpaid bill
Photo: ANI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Wednesday morning, got to taste how it feels to lose power when the electricity to her house in Badalpur in Greater Noida was disconnected due to non-payment of dues.

The bill of Rs 67,000 had not been paid and power department spokesman said that the disconnection had been done in a ‘routine exercise’.

Mayawati’s family members promptly deposited a sum of Rs 50,000 after which the power supply was re-connected to her house.

A senior official of the power department in Lucknow said that there was no politics in the incident. “We are disconnecting power supply wherever the bills are pending and this case was just one of them. The power supply has been restored.”

Source: IANS
