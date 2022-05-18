Mayawati accuses BJP of instigating religious sentiments

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati Wednesday accused the BJP of instigating religious sentiments in order to divert people’s attention from issues like unemployment, poverty and rising inflation.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said that the religious places were being deliberately targeted and asked people to be alert to this conspiracy of the BJP.

She warned that the situation in the country could take a turn for the worse in the coming days.

The BSP president said that issues like Gyanvapi mosque, Mathura and Taj Mahal were being raised to weaken the nation.

“The names of places belonging to a particular religious community are also being changed one by one. This will disturb peace, harmony, brotherhood and lead to mutual hatred in the country. The general public of this country should be alert. This will neither benefit the country nor the general public,” she stated.