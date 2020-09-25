Mayawati attacks UP govt over crimes against women

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Friday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that there has been no check on atrocities and crimes against Dalits and women despite several announcements and directives by the government.

“Despite endless announcements and directions of the Uttar Pradesh government , incidents of injustice, atrocities against Dalits and women, cases of rape and murder etc. have not stopped. So, it is natural that questions are raised on the intention of the government,” she tweeted.

“What is the use of such law and order if it has become difficult for the female students to step out of the house?” Mayawati asked in the tweet in Hindi.

Source: PTI