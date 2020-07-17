Mayawati expresses concern over economic conditions of migrants

By Qayam Last Updated: 17th July 2020 1:03 pm IST
mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the economic condition of migrant workers. Apart from this, the government has been asked to pay attention to the cleanliness of the Covid centres.

Mayawati, in tweet on Friday, said: “The victims of the Corona epidemic and the lockdown caused by it have returned to their homes in Uttar Pradesh in a very disastrous state. Now the economic condition of these lakhs of migrant labour families is now very bad and now they are again forced to wander here and there for livelihood, it is a matter of great concern.”

She further wrote that proper sanitation and maintenance is not being done in most of the government Covid centres set up in UP for prevention of corona disease. In such a situation, they should not become new centres of illness. It would be better if the government pays serious attention to this as well.

Source: IANS
