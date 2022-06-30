Mayawati finds UP bypoll result ‘encouraging’

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday told her party cadres that the results of the recent by-elections in Azamgarh and Rampur were ‘encouraging’.

She directed the leaders to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, so that the party can regain lost ground.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders to review the outcome of the bypolls at the party office, Mayawati directed the office-bearers of all the 18 divisions to work to expand the mass base of the party.

Mayawati termed the election results as one which will infuse new energy among the workers.

She said the BSP’s effort to serve the cause of public interest is based on its strong ideological political base, but due to the casteist and gimmicks of the opposition, the public support failed to get converted into votes at the right time.

Mayawati also directed the party leaders to remove their organisational weaknesses.

Talking about the presidential elections, Mayawati explained that the BSP had decided to support Draupadi Murmu, a woman from the Scheduled Tribe society. She clarified that instead of supporting any particular party, the decision to support Murmu has been taken as the tribal community is an integral part of the BSP.

The BSP president also demanded the Central and the state governments to rise above the party politics and take stern action against those instigating communal and casteist violence

She also expressed serious concern over the use of money power to topple the government in Maharashtra.

She said that this affects the public interest and welfare and such politics can never do any good to the country. She said it will serve the political and economic interests of only a few people.

Mayawati said the Congress had played the same dirty politics with the BSP again and again in other states, including Rajasthan and now the BJP is following its footsteps.