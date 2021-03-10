Mayawati turns to Kanshi Ram to regain lost ground

Lucknow, March 10 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is now turning back to her mentor, late Kanshi Ram, to regain the lost ground in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati has directed her dispensation to celebrate the 87th birth anniversary of the party’s founder on March 15 on a grand scale this year.

Events on the occasion will be held not just at Kanshi Ram Smarak in Lucknow, but at all the divisional headquarters across the state.

This will help in mobilisation of supporters and party cadres at the local level and is designed to galvanize party workers ahead of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, party sources said.

After the Kanshi Ram birth anniversary celebrations, Mayawati will be holding organisational review meetings to streamline preparation for the elections.

The BSP has been in a state of inertia since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in 2017.

Mayawati has been spending her time in Delhi and party cadres remain clueless about the party’s direction.

Nine BSP MLAs have already parted ways, adding to the sense gloom the party.

