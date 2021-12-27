Maybe I’m partly Chinese: Musk reacts to viral video of his doppelganger

San Francisco: After a video showing Tesla founder Elon Musk’s doppelganger went viral on the internet, the tech billionaire has now responded with a hilarious reply stating that he may be “partly Chinese.”

The video originally posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok, showed the lookalike dressed in a black coat while standing next to a black car.

The man, apparently Chinese, quickly went viral on social media with many dubbing him as ‘Yi Long Musk’. However, the video first appeared on the video-sharing platform TikTok and then spread to other social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The Tesla CEO responded to a side-by-side photo of himself and his purported doppelganger which was posted by a user on Twitter. “Maybe I’m partially Chinese!” wrote Musk.

“China has its own version of everything,” wrote a user.

“They say somewhere in the world there’s a twin out there of yourself…or it is a simulation,” wrote another.

Many other Twitter users also debated if the video is a deep fake. “Best deep fake ever!” wrote a Twitter user. “Sweet dude,” posted another.

Local publication The Global Times suggested Musk’s Asian lookalike may have used AI technology to mimic the features of the billionaire.