Mayor hatao, GHMC bachao: BJP barges into civic body’s office

Hyderabad: Elected corporators and activists of the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) on Tuesday barged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office demanding the release of funds to the municipal body from the state government.

Slogans of ‘KCR down down’ and ‘KTR down down’ echoed inside the GHMC office building. Posters of ‘Mayor Hatao, GHMC Bachao’ (remove the mayor and save the GHMC), ‘What happened to KCR’s Dallas plan?’ were pasted in front of the Mayor’s chamber. The protesting BJP workers also destroyed flower pots and utilities.

The BJP activists aggressively entered the GHMC mayor Vijaya Lakshmi Gadwal’s office in her absence and were seen demanding and questioning the empty chair of the mayor, accusing her of being biased and unaccountable. BJP’s flag was hoisted on the empty chair and sloganeering continued for a while inside the chambers. The GHMC mayor’s logo inside the office was smeared with black spray paint.

Their main demands included the timely conductance of the GHMC council meetings and the release of funds from the state government to GHMC without any political bias. They said that the Mayor is using the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification and is escaping from conducting these meetings which limit the power of non-TRS members of the GHMC.

The police stepped in and brought the situation under control.