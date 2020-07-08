Mayor in home quarantine after PA tests positive for COVID-19

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
coronavirus covid-19-

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday.

“He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positive,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.

The PA was among the 30 staff at BBMP head office who tested positive over the last couple of days, he said.

The office would now be closed to the public from July 9 to 24 and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar had issued an order to this effect, he said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close