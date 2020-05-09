Mayor inspects Nala desilting works at Shaikpet

Hyderabad: In order to overcome the overflow of Nalas and inundation, the desilting of nala works going on at a rapid pace in the city stated Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Mayor inspected the desilting of nala works at Shaikpet OU Colony while speaking during the inspection the length of nala is 1295 Kms, out of this 54 open nala length is 390Kms. Mayor said, the works taken up from the past 2-3 years giving good results, and the debris in the nalas is less when compared to an earlier period.

Mayor said in order to overcome inundation during the monsoon period, GHMC had undertaken desiltilng of nalas for 4.86 lakhs cubic meters with an estimated cost of 41.38 Crores.

During the lockdown period from the past 15 days the desilting of nalas taking place at a brisk pace in open nalas with the deployment of heavy machinery. Work on the widening of nalas is also in progress on about 16 KMs length, so far 75% of nala widening works had been completed and remaining would be completed at the earliest and water-logging problem will come down considerably.

Further Mayor said, as per the instructions of the Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao, to develop Hyderabad city into a global city, construction of flyovers, underpass, ROBs, RUBs, road widening link roads, slip roads undertaken apart from Junction improvement and its beautification.

Local Corporator Saibaba, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Deputy Commissioner Venkanna and others participated during the inspection.

