Mayor inspects SRDP works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bontu Rammohan along with MLA Arekepudi Gandhi and MLA Maganthi Gopinath inspected the ongoing flyover works being built from Towlichowki to Gachibowli main road up to Malkam Chervu undertaken by Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) here on Wednesday.

The construction of flyover taken up with a cost of Rs. 333 Crores. The length of the flyover is 2.8 KM, width 24 meters, with 4 lanes. So far works for 65 pillars completed out of 73 pillars and capping works taking place at a brisk pace. The obstacles for 8 pillars cleared recently. Road widening works taken up after depositing Rs23 Crores in the court. The work for the remaining 8 pillars will come to shape during the lockdown period itself said S.E. Venkatramana.

During inspection Mayor said as the Hyderabad city is developing into a global city, to ease the traffic problem, the Government sanctioned various developmental works under SRDP, HRDCL, laying of link / slip roads.

Mayor further said, “Minister KTR has discussed the railway authorities and the obstacles which are interlinked with railways for construction of RUB, ROBs, and road widening works pending from last 3 to 4 years will be sorted out within 10 days. During the meeting about 16 pending works brought to the notice of Railways authorities.” he added.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister K.Chandra Shekar Rao, and with the special attention given by Minister MA&UD the construction of flyover works are taking up at rapid space. With the completion of the Towlichowki – Malkam Cheruv the traffic problem will ease for the commuters coming from Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills at 4 junctions.

During the lockdown period from March 22 till today works of 20 pillars completed. For the last 2 years, about 65 pillars completed out of which the work of 20 pillars completed within 45 days, said Mayor.

