Mayor opens Kishwari Konnect Literacy, skilling, wellness centre at Kashaan-e- Mustafa

Lucknow: On the auspicious occasion of Sir Syed Day, the Mayor of Lucknow, Mrs Sanjukta Bhatia, inaugurated a free literacy, wellness and skilling hub for women at Kashaan-e- Mustafa, in Nazirabad, Lucknow.

Ek Jazba, Ek Fikr, Ek Mission! is the tagline of Kishwari Konnect the gender-sensitive wing of Talha Society, a 25-year-old registered forum. It is dedicated to the memory of Late Kishwari Mustafa, a philanthropist and social thinker who advocated women education as the base for the true development of any society.

“As a mayor of Lucknow, my concern is for the welfare of all citizens, but I strongly believe that it is of prime importance that women are empowered through education and skilling to help create a fairer and sustainable environment,” said Mrs Bhatia, addressing, the function at Kashaan-e- Mustafa in Nazirabad. The organizers had taken care to maintain pandemic protocols and only ‘area vertical members’ and the enrolled learners were invited to the venue while the others were extended a Zoom and Facebook Live invitation.

Extending her good wishes and support to the initiative to what she said was ‘unique and inclusive, the Mayor said she is happy with the motivational enterprise and is confident that it will turn out to be a truly inspiring pilot project that many will like to replicate.

“These are baby steps taken in an area that I was born and raised in. Though my heart always beats for the area I am returning to my janambhoomi after over three decades, and now it is my Karam Bhoomi, “ said Kulsum Mustafa, senior journalist and the chief functionary of Talha Society and Kishwari Konnect. She talked of the previous workshops of vertical gardening, tie and die, English speaking that her team had organized at the centre pre-pandemic.

Centre host Yasmeen Mustafa, said she was thrilled at the thought of doing something for the area that she has spent her entire life in. She informed that they will soon be starting English communication, personality development, Urdu speaking “Talaffuz aur Hum’, tailoring and tie and dye workshops at this venue.

Dr. Shakir Hashmi, well known Urdu scholar and writer who lives in the vicinity and is part of the Kishwari Konnect vertical said that he is happy that he will be part of the change that will take place here and inspire others to do the same.

Praising the initiative, a core member of the team Prof Sabra Habib, said she is truly happy at this wonderful beginning. She is eagerly looking forward to holding the Talaffuz aur Hum – communication workshop on diction and pronunciation at this venue.

Dr Parveen Shaukat, a core member of the team presented the mayor a beautiful and aromatic basket of the handmade organic soaps that she started making during the lockdown as a creative outlet.

For more details kindly call

Kulsum Mustafa- 9452065566

(Chief functionary)