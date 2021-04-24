Mazak bana rakha hai, sharam karo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams celebs for holidaying in Maldives

Mumbai: With rising COVID-19 cases and new restrictions by the government to curb the virus across country, many Bollywood celebrities are opting to take this period as a holiday and are jetting off to various places including Maldives. They have been facing flak by many on social media and actor Nawazuddin Siddqui is the latest one to criticize them.

Stars including Janhvi Kpaoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among many others have already moved out of India for holiday trip and even posting their vacation pictures while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 second wave.

In a recent interview with SpotBoye, Nawazuddin lambasted at the celebrities who are posting pictures of themselves holidaying at exotic locations. He said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo. Perhaps going on holiday is not so wrong as showing off about it?”

“In logon ne, Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui added.

Since past a week, celebrities have been receiving huge criticism from their fans as well. Calling stars as ‘insensitive’ and ‘shameless’, netizens are calling out them for opting holiday trips and running away from the country amid the grim situation across states due to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 3.46 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 2624 deaths.