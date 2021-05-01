Mbappe to miss PSG league game vs Lens, doubtful for CL tie

Berlin, April 30 : Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has suffered a right calf injury and will miss the team’s Ligue 1 game against Lens on Saturday.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Friday that the player has a ‘discomfort in the right calf’, reports DPA.

“We hope he will be back with us soon,” Pochettino said.

The injury comes at a bad time as Mbappe is now in doubt for the Champions League semi-finals second leg clash at Manchester City on Tuesday.

PSG lost 2-1 in the first leg on home soil despite leading 1-0 at half-time.

In Ligue 1, they sit second on the table, one point off leaders Lille.

–IANS

akm/kh