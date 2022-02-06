MBBS first-year classes to begin from Feb 14

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) through a notification has announced that the First Year MBBS batch shall begin from February 14. There will be a slight change in the current year’s syllabus. The duration of the academic year has been reduced to 11 months for the first year and other years. These new amended rules shall be effective from the current academic year.

This decision is taken in view of the delay in the academic year due to the COVID pandemic. The total holidays including general holidays, festivals, and summer vacations shall be reduced from two months to one month. The reduced holidays shall be continued till the completion of the full course.

The annual exam of the current MBBS batch shall be held in January 2023. Except amendment in holidays and increase in academic period, there is no other change.

The NMC instructed all the government and private medical colleges to complete all the arrangements forthwith.