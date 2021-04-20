McDonald’s announces new BTS meal and it is pure Dynamite!

Hyderabad: Fast food giant McDonald’s might have just taken everyone by surprise when they announced their latest collaboration with the globally loved Korean pop band BTS.

This is the latest celebrity meal after two previous successful collaborations featuring musicians Travis Scott and J. Balvin.

The ‘BTS meal’ was announced by the burger joint on Twitter, and fans could not keep calm.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The post shows McD fries arranged as the band’s logo and after the announcement, the company changed a little part of their name and added a little 7 on top, dedicated to seven boys of the band with a purple heart on the bio which is known to represent the fandom.

The BTS meal will be available in 40 countries, with their first release in United States on 26th May.

This is the first initiative of the band that will make its entry in in two states in India. It will be available in Delhi from June 1st and in Mumbai from June 4th.

The meal includes 10 pieces of chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium coke along with sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces inspired by the South Korean McDonalds menu.

The #BTSmeal has been on top trending everywhere since the announcement on April 19.

We want #BTSmeal in all the other states of India too as ARMY is everywhere. They are not just in Mumbai or Delhi. #McDonalds #McDonaldsXBTS @McDonalds 😖🙏💜 — A.R.M.Y.♡🌺💜 (@PoonamG95685371) April 20, 2021

Armys at Mcdonald to get their BTS meal on this May: #BTSmeal pic.twitter.com/ky1y7rdNgV — min⁷ | ME & JAY BIRTHDAY 🎉 (@talkwithjimin) April 19, 2021

I can't with armys 😂 they're so witty to have created meal names using songs of the boys such as McMcBungee, McDrop, McKrokosmos, McCity, McItRight, McGicShop, McOfTheSoul 😂 and seeing these edits of vminhope 🤣



Hi @McDonalds if you're seeing this 😂💜#McDonaldsXBTS #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/cjUyW9gBTU — STREAM FILM OUT! -조안나⁷ 사랑 진민 #찜n진 ✨ (@xwannaveestansx) April 20, 2021

#BTSmeal

john cena at mcdonalds asking for the bts meal with a jhope photocard #McDonaldsXBTS pic.twitter.com/tLVRTeLiWe — TaeNii⁷💜 (@Rishita_04) April 20, 2021

The record breaker band BTS also known as Bangtan boys has not just won hearts with their music but also with their many creative outlets and initiatives. The band rose to popularity worldwide with their ‘love myself’ campaign with united nations which was an initiative to lower the violence towards children and teens around the world.