MCEME commandant presents N-99 masks to Military Hospital

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME along with a representative of an MSME, honoured the COVID front end warriors by presenting nano-particle technology N-99 Masks to Brigadier V Srinivas, Commandant, Military Hospital, Secunderabad.

This was aimed at expressing appreciation towards Medical COVID warriors in the country with special regards to medical services of defence forces.

To facilitate the medical warriors for their unrelentless fight against COVID-19, an MSME from Hyderabad has taken a great initiative towards the manufacturing of medical products i.e Masks, PPE Kits & Mechanical and Electrical Ventilators, which has been never made before. One of their products is an N-99 mask, which is a medically certified product of DRDO and made in India for the first time.

Nano-particle technology N-99 Masks being received by Brigadier V Srinivas, Commandant, Military Hospital, Secunderabad in the presence of Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME (centre)

The product is indigenously made stressing on one of the pillars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Be Vocal for your Local’.

The MSME has come up with an advanced N-99 Mask which has been developed with breakthrough nano-particle Technology. The mask will provide nanoparticle filter to the COVID warrior thus enhancing the capability of PPE and ensuring the safety of the medical COVID warriors.

The mask has a superior filter technology with a filtering efficiency of 99.7 % and possesses ergonomic suitability with the special exhale valve, adjustable nose clip, and elastic ear loop.

At this stage when the world is facing the Covid-19 crisis, the medical Corona warriors in India are selflessly serving day and night to fight against the pandemic COVID-19. In spite of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being used by the Corona warriors, many cases have come to notice where the medical warriors have also been affected while discharging their duties.

All of a sudden there has been a surge of demand for N-95 masks in the worldwide market and there has been a dearth of high filter quality mask for medical warriors.

