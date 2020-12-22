MCG teams up with schools, NGOs, RWAs on waste segregation

Gurugram, Dec 22 : In a unique initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to seek help from city-based private and government schools, NGOs and RWAs to explain the process of waste segregation to the city’s residents.

Under this initiative, the civic body had recently organised an online meet along with the school principals of nearly 100 schools and had asked them to educate their students and parents through online processes about waste segregation.

Apart from this the MCG will also seek help from the NGOs and RWA representatives to explain to people of their societies and across the district on how to deal with waste segregation.

Besides this, the civic body will also observe a zero-waste day on December 25, during which the civic body will only collect wet waste from households across the city.

According to the MCG joint commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, who is also the civic body’s nodal officer for the Swachh Bharat Mission, the reason behind this action is to educate the people about pros and cons of waste and secondly to develop the habit of waste segregation across the city.

“The objective behind this initiative is to make residents aware of the several types of waste segregation and its benefits. We want residents to know that wet waste will help in generation of compost and dry waste objects can also be recycled and reused. With this method, the district will produce limited waste,” said Kumar.

Kumar said to implement this initiative effectively an MCG team will also inform residents about the basic types of waste segregation, adding that residents of the city must understand the seriousness of the waste segregation.

“It was a result of MCG negligence and unawareness among the people as a huge mountain of mix waste garbage has formed at Bandhwari landfill site. If from the beginning we focused on waste segregation this waste mountain would not be formed at the site. Now it is an important task to understand the uses of segregation of waste,” Kumar said.

He also stated that people must understand the pollution levels across the city. People must come forward to deal with waste segregation so that they could play an important role to provide clean air for their next generation.

“It is an impressive step taken by the corporation to educate people about waste segregation. The students and people of the city must join hands with the civic body initiative to make the city waste-free,” said a principal of a private school.

The officer further said that besides planning to observe a zero-waste day every month, the corporation is also planning to hold zero plastic day in a similar manner.

“We want to reduce the city’s dependency on plastic. Recently, a cloth bag bank was opened in the city to stop the usage of polythene in the city. Soon more cloth banks will be opened at multiple locations across the city,” Kumar added.

