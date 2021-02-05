MD of Bombay-Andhra Transport Organization passes away

Hyderabad: Managing Director of Bombay-Andhra transport organization, Abul Hasan Patni passed away on February 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years.

He breathed his last in a private hospital where he was admitted due to the illness.

Patni, son of founder and owner of Bombay-Andhra transport organization was the resident of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

He is survived by his wife, six brothers including Shakir Patni and two sisters.

Patni who was a member of different Nadvah committees was a kind hearted person who used to always get ready to help needy persons.

His funeral prayer was offered after Asr prayer at Masjid-e-Baqi on road number 12, Banjara Hills on Thursday. Later, he was laid to rest.

Many representatives of different parties and organizations have attended his funeral rite.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi offered condolence to Patni’s family member on the telephone.