MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharmpal passes away due to cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Owner of MDH Masala, Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

As per the Times of India report, Gulati who was 98 years old was undergoing treatment at a hospital for the past three weeks.

Background of MDH Masala owner

The owner of the MDH Masala was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. At a young age, he had joined his father’s spice business.

After partition, he came to India and continued his business by opening the shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

In 1959, he launched MDH Masala as a brand. MDH is an abbreviation of “Mahashayji Di Hatti”.

Due to his hard work, MDH has become one of the leading spice brands in India with 15 factories.

The brand also has office in Dubai and London.

In 2019, he was honoured with the third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan.