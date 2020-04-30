India in damage control mode as Arab world is watching

NEW DELHI: The Hindu zealots spread of Islamophobia cast an evil shadow on the special relations between India and countries in the Middle East.

Since the ‘well-crafted’ hate project to churn out anti-Muslim propaganda has impacted the Indians working in the gulf region, the ruling saffron party is engaged in damage control exercise.

And therefore, on Friday, according to several media reports, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dialed several counterparts in Middle East.

Jaishankar’s conversations come after PM Modi’s telephone discussions with leaders of GCC countries.

It was only eight months ago that PM Modi was conferred UAE’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, “presented to kings, presidents and leaders.”

The “strategic partnership” PM Modi has built with several Middle East countries over the last six years, with a focus to take it to new height seems to be tumbling down.

The social media posts by Indian nationals spewing venom against the Muslims over the past fortnight, has risked the carefully cultivated Gulf policy.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.