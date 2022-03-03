MEA issues advisory for Indian Nationals in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indian Nationals in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, stating that a potentially dangerous situation can be expected.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv, in a tweet, urged that all Indian Nationals who are in Kharkiv excluding Pesochin should urgently fill up their details (Name, Address in Kharkiv, Passport number, Mobile Number, Details of additional people) in the form which embassy shared on its Twitter handle.

“All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a tweet.

All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis: https://t.co/hm5ayU5UgC — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 3, 2022

MEA warns the Indian Nationals in Kharkiv to be vigilant of any possible Aerial Raids, Attacks by Aircraft/Drones, Missile attacks, Artillery Shelling, Small Arms/Gunfire, Grenade Explosions, Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia), Building Collapse, Falling Debris, Internet Jamming, Lack of Electricity/Food/Water, Exposure to freezing temperature, Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic, Injuries/Lack of medical support, Lack of Transportation and Face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel.

It also gave certain ground rules to be followed in this dynamic situation. It urges Indians in Kharkiv to “Compile and Share Information with your fellow Indians, Remain mentally strong, Do not panic, Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organize buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons.”

Furthermore, it read, “Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy /small group coordinator, Make a WhatsApp group, Compile details, names, address, mobile numbers and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent head count (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers.”

It further says only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to conserve phone batteries.

It also gave Survival Guidelines to the stranded Indians–Keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock–Emergency Kit should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available–Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water

“If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/ cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation–If injured or ill – intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp–Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery–Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers,” it added.

“If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution. In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving,” the MEA statement read.