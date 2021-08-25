Measures to protect Golconda, Qutub Shahi Tombs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Heritage Authority – a state-level institution – held its meeting under the Chair of the Authority’s Chairman Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to review measures to protect 26 historical monuments in twin cities including Qutub Shahi Tombs and Golconda.

The Chief Secretary had instructed the officials to submit a report about all the protected monuments with pictures. The officials were instructed to inspect the current situation of these monuments and submit proposals for its safeguard to enable the government to take action.

The committee had also instructed to give finality to the guidelines for declaring buffer zones around Qutub Shahi Tombs and other heritage buildings.

The chief secretary instructed the officials to submit a detailed report regarding the protection and promotion of the Kakatiya Era’s Ramappa Temple in Mulg district.

Those who attended the meeting were Principal Secretary Municipal administration Arvind Kumar, Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, Secretary Youth Officers Srinivas Raju, Secretary Law Santosh Reddy, Collector Ranga Reddy District Kumar, Collector Mulg Krishna Aditya, Special Officer Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority Santosh, Managing Director Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Manohar, Chief City Planner GHMC Devender Reddy and Archaeological Survey of India official Somti.