Medak death: Telangana BSP to hold condolence meet for Khadeer Khan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state convenor for minorities Abrar Hussain Azad announced on Wednesday that a condolence meet will be organised at Mecca Masjid in view of the Medak custodial death.

In a letter to the ACP, Charminar, Hussain Azad stated that the meet, which will be held on Friday after the prayers will also include a demand of ex gratia for Medak custodial death victim Kadheer Khan’s family. Further, the BSP will be demanding a sitting High Court judge to punish the murderers.

THE BSP stated that they were hopeful for a democratic demonstration.

Three days ago, on February 19, Sunday, the Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar questioned state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on the alleged custodial death of Mohammad Khadeer Khan and asked if Bahujans hold lesser value than dogs under his rule.

“KCR garu, you have filed a case against the doctors that your puppy-husky died, but your police are still chasing a poor Bahujan man Khadeer Khan to the point of kidney damage in Medak. Are our poor lives in Telangana worse than your dogs?? #Justice4KhadirKhan,” Praveen Kumar tweeted.

Background of the case

Khadeer, the 35-year-old daily wage labourer on February 18 succumbed to the injuries he had sustained due to the alleged torture by the police.

The man was picked up from his sister’s house in Hyderabad on January 29 on suspicion of being involved in a theft case and was brought to Medak.

In a statement while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Medak, he alleged that he was kept in custody for five days and beaten up by policemen though he kept telling them that he was innocent.

“The cops said the person involved looks like me,” he said.

The police let him off on February 2 when he was unable to move his hands. They (police) asked him to tell others that he was kept in custody for one night. They also asked him to sign a paper and as he was unable to even hold the pen, one of the policemen signed the paper.

Due to the alleged torture, Khadeer could not stand on his feet, and his kidneys were also damaged. His wife Siddeshwari, alleged that police used third-degree methods on him. On February 9, he was admitted to a hospital in Medak.

As Khadeer’s condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on February 17 and is survived by his wife and two children.