Medak farmer writes letter addressed to KCR, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A farmer from the Medak district in Telangana allegedly died by suicide after writing a letter addressing chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The man identified as K Ravi Kumar, 45, in his letter said, “I failed to get a remunerative price for the crop. My son also could not get a job although he has completed his engineering,” He appealed to the chief minister to announce a remunerative price for crops.

The farmer consumed pesticides to end his life. The lifeless body of the man was found by his family, in his village Bhaguda Bhupatipur, Haveli Ghanpur Mandal.

The police reached the village and launched an investigation of the matter. The body has been sent for an autopsy and a case has been registered. The letter addressed to the CM was recovered along with the bottle of pesticides, from the spot.

Farmer dies over paddy procurement in Hyderabad

A 57-year-old farmer, hailing from Kamareddy district, died of a heart attack on October 27 while waiting for paddy procurement.

The deceased was identified as Beeraiah, a resident of Ailapur village of the Lingampet Mandal in Kamareddy district. He was waiting outside the procurement center along with 207 other farmers, for the procurement, which was delayed due to rains. It is said that officials were able to procure the produce from 23 farmers only before the Diwali break.

The farmers were forced to stay back at the procurement center to guard their produce during the breaks. Beraiah had reportedly gone to his residence on October 26 to have dinner. He returned to the procurement center and slept on the paddy bags as he waited for the center to open the following day. As Beeraiah did not return home in the morning, his wife rushed to the procurement center, where he lay lifeless.