MediaTek Dimensity 2000 smartphones to launch in early 2022: Report

Taipei: Smartphones featuring the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 2000 series of processors are likely to hit the market by early 2022, says a new report.

According to GizmoChina, the Taiwanese chip-making giant has also distributed some samples of the chip to partners for internal testing as well.

The upcoming Dimensity 2000 series of processors are based on the latest 4nm process node from TSMC.

It will also feature the new ARM V9 architecture along with the new Cortex X2 core.

As per previous reports, the performance of the new SoC will be comparable to the upcoming flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898/895 mobile processor that is also set to launch around the same time.

Both new chips are set to feature improvements in performance along with lower power consumption, the report said.

While it is unknown what the new smartphones with Dimensity 2000 chips would cost, it is expected to be around 3,000 Yuan or roughly $460.

Last Month, MediaTek launched two new Dimensity 5G chipsets — Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 — for smartphone makers to provide boosted performance and smarter displays to their customers.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 will power 5G smartphones that are expected to launch in the global market in the third quarter this year.