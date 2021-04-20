MediaTek launches chipset for flagship 5G smartphones in India

New Delhi: MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset for flagship 5G smartphones, Dimensity 1200, in the India market.

The chipmaker also announced that Chinese smartphone brand realme is the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 System-on-Chip (SoC) in India.

“The SoC will mark a new beginning for the smartphone segment in India with its flagship features that blend the best of all worlds — be its processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming or connectivity enhancements,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

“With flagship 5G chipset technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will take user experience to the next level be in terms of AI, camera, processor speed, gaming capabilities and much more,” Jain added.

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features one of the fastest smartphone octa-core CPUs ever — with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22 per cent faster CPU performance while also being 25 per cent more power-efficient versus the previous generation.

Equipped with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5 per cent faster performance, the SoC delivers flagship-level premium performance with AI multimedia capabilities, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, gaming enhancements, and much more.

Powered by MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC enhances the smartphone gaming experience with a new generation of wireless audio and Ray Traced graphics capabilities.

The chipset packs in powerful imaging and AI processors for incredible camera experiences with up to 200MP camera support and is equipped with MediaTek MiraVision HDR video playback and AV1 video decoding, bringing cinema-grade visual experiences to the small screen.

The SoC is built with an integrated 5G modem featuring MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology for greater energy savings.

“We expect more OEMs to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphones in the near future,” Jain said.