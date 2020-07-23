MediaTek launches new chip for mid-range smartphones

New Delhi: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Thursday launched the Dimensity 720 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones.

The Dimensity 720 is part of MediaTek’s 5G chipset family that includes Dimensity 1000 for flagship 5G smartphones to the Dimensity 800 and 700 series for more accessible 5G mid-tier devices.

“This chip is highly power-efficient, has impressive performance and advanced display and imaging technologies,” Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek, said in a statement.

With two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores operating at 2GHz in the octa-core CPU, the chipset aims to improve the responsiveness of applications for a fluid user experience.

The Dimensity 720 also packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU, fast LPDDR4X memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds

The chipset supports the latest connectivity technologies including two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) to provide users with the best possible connection.

It also supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

The Dimensity 720 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe. For more information and specifications visit the MediaTek Dimensity 5G solutions page.

Source: IANS